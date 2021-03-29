Popular Morris County Sub Shop Suddenly Closes Doors

A popular sub chain suddenly closed the doors of its Morris County store, leaving just six Garden State locations.

Firehouse Subs at the Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park has shut down for good, according to a sign posted to the front door over the weekend.

“Thank you for your patronage. We are permanently closed,” the message says.

Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for details regarding what led to the decision.

Just six Firehouse Subs locations remain throughout New Jersey: Union, Hackensack, Moorestown, Englewood, Totowa and Wayne.

