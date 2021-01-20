Popular Morris County Pub To Shutter Just Before 50th Anniversary

After nearly 50 years of serving the Morris County community, Collins Pub on Speedwell Avenue has announced that it will permanently close its doors next month.

“We are greatly saddened that we have to close the doors at this location just before Collins Pub’s 50th anniversary,” reads a Tuesday post on the pub’s Facebook page.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their dedication and our loyal patrons who supported us.”

The Morris Plains staple, known for its Irish roots and casual yet lively atmosphere, is one of numerous Garden State eateries to shut its doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that you all will continue to support us as we venture out to new endeavors,” the post read. “We wish everyone health and safety during these times.”

The pub’s last day open will be Feb. 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.