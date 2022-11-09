Popular Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location

A Korean fried chicken restaurant rapidly expanding has opened another New Jersey location.

Bb.q has brought its 11th store in the Garden State to Bayonne.

The restaurant serves its chicken whole — and crispy.

The company was launched in 1995 by Yoon Hong-guen in Seoul, South Korea. He had only one mission: "Serve great-tasting, high-quality Korean fried chicken to the world," the bb.q website says.

It's clear he's done just that, as bb.q has thousands of locations around the world.

The Bayonne store is located at 444 Broadway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.