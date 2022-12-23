Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Avon Pavilion Will Stay Open After All

Popular Jersey Shore restaurant Avon Pavilion was set to close after 33 years, but will remain open under new ownership.

Bareli's By the Sea owners Liam and Carmen Maloney bought the Ocean Avenue restaurant and are expected to reopen in Spring 2023, NJ Advance Media reports.

The Maloneys made the announcement on Instagram, too, where longtime patrons celebrated the news.

Avon Pavilion overcame every obstacle in its way.

The Avon-by-the-Sea stayed strong after the deaths of its founders in 2011: Mamma and Pappa Fishman.

Three years later, the beachfront restaurant was rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, then again after countless storms and floods. In 2020, it withstood the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after 33 years in business, Avon Pavilion announced it would be closing its doors.

Avon Pavilion served as a regular gathering spot for New Jersey families for years. Run by the Fishman family, workers and patrons alike called it home.

Avon Paviliion, 600 Ocean Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.