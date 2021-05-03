Popular Jamaican Restaurant Opens New Morris County Location

A popular Morris County Jamaican eatery has opened the doors at its new-and-improved Randolph location.

Hibiscus Island Grill is now open next to the golf driving range on Route 10 in Randolph, the town’s Economic Development Committee said on Facebook.

The restaurant, formerly located at the Midtown Shopping Center in Morristown, is known for its wide range of Caribbean specialties like jerk chicken, salmon, goat, shrimp, oxtails and more.

Vegetarian and vegan options like curried vegetables and “rasta pasta” are also popular choices.

“It’s not all spicy!” reads the restaurant’s Facebook description.

“Our menu offers something for everyone.”

Morristown residents can still have their favorites delivered as the new location is "finalized," the restaurant announced on Facebook.

“We are very excited and we look forward to seeing [you] soon!” the post said.

For more information, visit the restaurant's website.

Hibiscus Island Grill, 1594 Rt. 10, Randolph 07869

