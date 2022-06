A Hoboken pizzeria frequented by late-night bar-goers is expanding to Jersey City.

Basile's will open at 116 Newark Ave., as part of an effort to revitalize the Grove Square property across from the PATH station.

Basile's moved into it's Washington Street eatery in 2011 and quickly became a favorite with lines wrapping around the block as late as 4 a.m.

No word yet on an opening date.

