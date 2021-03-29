Popular Gourmet Pickle Business Launches Second Brick-And-Mortar Store In Hunterdon County

A popular online pickle shop has expanded its brick-and-mortar retail presence with the launch of its new store in Hunterdon County.

Kilhaney’s Pickles is open starting this week on Main Street in Clinton, marking the brand’s second physical retail location following the original Hackettstown store.

“Kilhaney's Pickles is now open on Main Street!” Clinton Councilman Ross Traphagen said on Facebook. “Check out their awesome new shop and #shoplocal!”

On top of offering countless one-of-a-kind varieties of artisan pickles, Kilhaney’s is known for its never-ending collection of specialty sauces.

If the new store is still out of your way, don’t worry — you can still get your pickle fix by placing an order online and having it shipped to your door.

The new Clinton store is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Kilhaney’s Pickles, 41 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

