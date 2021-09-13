Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: KIDNAPPING: Driver Seized On Route 46 After Abducting Giants Game Companion, Police Report
Business

Popular Fried Chicken Joint Opening 14 Locations In North Jersey, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken Photo Credit: @thefoodcompendium Instagram

A popular fast food joint renowned for its juicy and flavorful fried chicken is opening more than a dozen locations throughout the Garden State, reports say.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in East Hollywood, now has 20 stores in the U.S. and Canada and plans to open 14 more in New Jersey, according to BoozyBurbs.

Specific New Jersey locations have not yet been announced, the report says.

First opened in 2017, the chain specializes in crispy, juicy and spicy fried chicken tenders and sliders along with classic sides like cheese fries, macaroni and cheese and kale slaw, its website says.

Spice levels range from "lite mild" to "reaper" — or the brand’s special spices can be left off completely.

Follow Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram for the latest updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.