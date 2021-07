Popular Custard, Burger Spot Opens First NJ Location With Double Drive-Thru

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is heading to New Jersey.

The eatery will open with a double drive-thru at 1000 W. Edgar Road at Legacy Square in Linden, Mayor Derek Armstead said.

Freddy’s has served steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and freshly churned frozen custard since opening in Kansas in 2002.

The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March, making New Jersey its 33rd state.

