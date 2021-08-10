Contact Us
Popular Cape May Eatery Has NJ's Best French Toast, Website Says

Nicole Acosta
Limoncello french toast
Limoncello french toast Photo Credit: Instagram user @hungergram_

A popular Cape May eatery has New Jersey's best french toast, according to "Eat This, Not That."

To create the statewide list, the website combed through top-rated Yelp reviews and news website features.

George's Place was highlighted for their sourdough french toast topped with limoncello greek yogurt and fresh blueberries.

"We're drooling just looking at it," the site says.

Owned by Kara Restaurant Group, the shore town restaurant is also known for its extensive menu filled with tiramisu french toast, eggs benedict, and Greek favorites like spanakopita and chicken souvlaki.

Click here for the full list.

