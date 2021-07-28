Popular Cajun Boil Chain 'Aloha Krab' Opening 9 North Jersey Locations

A popular cajun boil chain is opening nine North Jersey locations.
Aloha Krab offers authentic and modern cajun dishes po boys, baskets of seafood and chicken and a variety of fried rice and create-your-own bags of steamed seafood.
According to its website, Aloha Krab is opening the following locations:
- 1350 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ 07083
- 467 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112
- 505 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621
- 80 Washington St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
- Irvington (no address provided)
- East Orange (no address provided)
- Elizabeth (no address provided)
- Piscataway (no address provided)
- Hackensack (no address provided)
Aloha Krab's specialty might be its make-your-own seafood boils.
Customers choose from a variety of seafood (clams, crawfish, black muscles, scallops, snow crabs, etc.) and then a sauce, spice level and add-ins.
No word yet on opening dates.
