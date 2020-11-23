Popular Burger Joint Expanding To Bergen County

A burger restaurant with several New Jersey locations is planning a Bergen County debut.

30 Burgers will be opening at 30 Park Avenue, according to a post on its Instagram page. The storefront was formerly home to The Empanada Shop.

"Fresh never frozen" is 30 Burgers' motto.

Launched in January 2014, 30 Burgers focuses on certified Angus beef burgers, each one cooked to order with a 7- to 10-minute wait time.

Other 30 Burgers locations are in Lawrence Township, Branchburg, Hillsborough, Bound Brook, Dunellen, East Brunswick, Linden, Somerville and Hackettstown.

The owners are hoping for an early December opening.

30 Burgers, 30 Park Ave., Rutherford

