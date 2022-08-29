Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: End-Of-Care Patient's Husband Charged With Putting Pillow Over Her Face At HUMC
Business

Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tavolino
Tavolino Photo Credit: Tavolino Facebook

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors.

Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3.

Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured in various news and food publications.

. The owners say they are helming a new project, and will apparently be offering the "same great pizza in the very near future."

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.