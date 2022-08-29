Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors.

Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3.

Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured in various news and food publications.

. The owners say they are helming a new project, and will apparently be offering the "same great pizza in the very near future."

