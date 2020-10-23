Popular Bergen County Burger Joint Opening Third Location

A popular Bergen County burger spot is expanding to Hudson County.

Steve's Burgers is replacing Mediterranean and Mexican restaurant Doner Express on Broadway, in North Bergen, NorthJersey.com reports.

Chef and owner Stephen Chrisomalis opened his first location in Garfield 11 years ago, and opened a second location in Garfield last year.

The new location is nearly twice the size of both Garfield spots at 1,700 square feet -- big enough to seat 43 people.

Chrisomalis is hoping to open the North Bergen spot on Nov. 2, at 7401 Broadway in North Bergen.

