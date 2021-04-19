Popeyes Restaurant Coming To Pompton Plains

A Popeyes restaurant is coming to Pompton Plains.

The store will open at Plaza 23, according to real estate developer Phillips Edison & Co., which made the announcement in an April 9 Facebook post.

“We always get excited when a new retailer joins our PECO portfolio, but the excitement is absolutely POPPING for our first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen deal!” reads the post.

We always get excited when a new retailer joins our PECO portfolio, but the excitement is absolutely POPPING for our... Posted by Phillips Edison & Company on Friday, April 9, 2021

The fried chicken fast-food chain now has about 1,600 stores nationally with around 60 in the Garden State.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to our brand new outparcel at Plaza 23 in #PomptonPlains, NJ – and we look forward to seeing more of their concepts join our centers nationwide!”

An opening date has not been announced.

Click here to view the full list of Popeyes restaurants in New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.