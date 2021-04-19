Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Passaic Man Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen
Business

Popeyes Restaurant Coming To Pompton Plains

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Popeyes storefront
Popeyes storefront

A Popeyes restaurant is coming to Pompton Plains.

The store will open at Plaza 23, according to real estate developer Phillips Edison & Co., which made the announcement in an April 9 Facebook post.

“We always get excited when a new retailer joins our PECO portfolio, but the excitement is absolutely POPPING for our first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen deal!” reads the post.

The fried chicken fast-food chain now has about 1,600 stores nationally with around 60 in the Garden State.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to our brand new outparcel at Plaza 23 in #PomptonPlains, NJ – and we look forward to seeing more of their concepts join our centers nationwide!”

An opening date has not been announced.

Click here to view the full list of Popeyes restaurants in New Jersey.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.