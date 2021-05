Popeyes is opening a location on the Jersey Shore.

The fast-food eatery is slated to replaced the former Makoto restaurant in Stafford Square Plaza on Route 72 east, according to the Sand Paper.

Popeyes could open this summer or later this year.

Construction of a newly-approved Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread will begin will begin soon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.