Pop-Up Ice Cream Shop Coming To Bergen County This Summer

A new ice cream pop-up shop is coming to Bergen County this summer.

Cherry On Top Ice Cream Shop opens on June 8 for the summer season, according to an announcement on Instagram.

They'll serve assorted flavors of Nasto's "Old World" Premium Ice Cream, as first reported by BoozyBurbs.com. Nasto's is a Newark-based frozen confection manufacturer founded in 1939.

The ice cream shop will be located next to the Raw Oyster Bay & Italian Kitchen on the 100 block of LaRoche Ave., and is a "sister entity" to Cork & Crust, BoozyBurbs says.

Hours of operation have not yet been announced.

