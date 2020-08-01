Plant-Based Wayne Cafe Has CBD-Infused Options

A new plant-based eatery opening in Wayne is chock full of CBD-infused menu options.

Planted Eats will be offering holistic counseling, detox and cooking workshops, along with CBD cooking parties at its Berdan Avenue location, according to its website.

Menu items include quinoa-oat bowls, superfood crepes, salads, a variety of toast options, baked goods, kombucha on-tap and more. Anything on the menu can be CBD-infused at the customer's request.

A Hackensack location is also in the works, the cafe said.

Gluten-free crepe from Planted Eats in Wayne. Planted Eats Facebook

Planted Eats : 61 Berdan Ave., Wayne, ​(201) 487-8787 ( INSTAGRAM )

