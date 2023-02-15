Pizzaiolo Brings New Pizzeria To NJ With 2 More Planned

The founder of a fast-growing New York City pizzeria is bringing his own pizza concept to New Jersey with one store already open and two more in the works.

Sally Boy's — owned by Sal Basile, who helped launch the ever-popular Artichoke Basille's — is now open on Broad Street in Red Bank.

Two other locations are planned for Atlantic City and Asbury Park, with more coming to Los Angeles and Miami, the pizzeria's website says.

Sally Boy's is meant to be an all-encompassing experience.

Appetizers range between $5 and $16 and include meatballs, pepperoni buns, buffalo wings, Philly Cheesesteak egg rolls and more. Salads, specialty rolls and, calzones, subs, burgers/sandwiches and, of course, pizza are all on the menu.

"Sal’s vision was to create a 'Marketplace' of prepared foods that is considered the best of the best," the website reads.

"The finest pizza fired in a handpicked oven delivered directly from Italy. A grab-and-go menu that is fresh and unique each day. Gourmet coffee and the freshest baked goods made on-premises. Italian specialties that you’ll talk about for days."

Sally Boy's, 1 Broad St., Red Bank.

