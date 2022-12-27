Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas

The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas.

According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old.

"He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built it to what it is today," the post says. "His hard work and dedication will forever be apart of his legacy. He will be greatly missed by all."

Nasto's was founded in 1939 by Frank Sr. and Angelina, and began as a mom-and-pop shop, in the corner storefront that was a brewery, its website says.

Nasto's homemade ice cream and Italian-style ices quickly became popular among locals and, with help from future generations, the shop grew into a wildly successful operation.

"The world lost a wonderful man but he left two great sons to carry on his legacy," one person wrote on Nasto's tribute to Frank Jr. "The business will get even stronger."

"Frank would make the ice cream and deliver to his purveyors in person," another said. "Frank upheld the utmost standard in quality. There's no better dessert than the original Nasto's tartufo. The next generation will take on his legacy."

