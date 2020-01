Pier 1 imports will be closing three of its North Jersey stores.

The Paramus (Route 4 East), Edgewater and East Hanover stores are among the 450 locations nationwide to shutter.

The Paramus location is expected to close in late February, NJ.com reports, although its Route 17 store in Paramus will remain open.

It is unclear when the other two stores will shutter.

Merchandise is listed at between 20 and 40 percent off.

