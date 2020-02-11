Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PHOTOS: Car Careens Through Morris County Restaurant

Valerie Musson
A car slammed into the front of Latin American Restaurant in Boonton on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the eatery.
A car slammed into the front of a Morris County restaurant, causing the Latin eatery to temporarily shutter to repair damages.

The car crashed into Latin American Restaurant on Main Street in Boonton Friday afternoon, according to a post from the eatery on Facebook with pictures of the damage.

“We're thankful that our family and staff are okay and we thank the first responders who came to help right away,” the post said.

“We hope to be back in business stronger than before. We appreciate all of your support during these difficult times.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation.  The restaurant did not announce a reopening date.

