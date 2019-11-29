Paterson US Navy Vet Opens Bergen County Restaurant

A U.S. Navy veteran has opened a health-centric restaurant in Garfield.

Chef Luckie's Kitchen on Plauderville Avenue restaurant, which doubles as a meal prep service, is run by Luis D. Berrios, otherwise known as "Chef Luckie," of Paterson.

For the past two years, Berrios has helped clients embrace a better life through healthy eating.

The menu boasts flavorful and healthy menu options including turkey chili, teriyaki-glazed chicken and broccoli, baked chicken with mashed potatoes and more.

A grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chef Luckies Kitchen, 20 Plauderville Ave., Garfield

