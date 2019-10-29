Passaic KFC Getting Revamped

Kentucky Fried Chicken in Passaic will soon be rocking a new look.

The Main Avenue location is one of 200 in the U.S. included in a $40 million revamp effort, the company said.

The new KFC restaurant design places Colonel Sanders’ iconic image front and center.

The prominence of Colonel Sanders -- a well-known personality throughout the U.S. for his finger lickin' good fried chicken, biscuits, and tasty sides -- goes hand-in-hand with KFC's recent efforts to refocus customers' attention on the Colonel.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

The restaurant's remodeled exterior features sharp graphics in red and white to evoke the Colonel's memorable white suit while alluding to striped tents, suggesting his remarkable instinct for showmanship.

The interior includes family-style seating called the "Colonel’s table," and a photo wall showcasing the Colonel’s legacy as one of the South’s original “celebrity chefs”.

The remodel construction began this week.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

KFC, 780 Main Ave., Passaic, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.