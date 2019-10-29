Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Plane Crashes Into Central Jersey Home With Pilot Aboard
Business

Passaic KFC Getting Revamped

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
KFC on Main Avenue is Passaic is getting a new look.
KFC on Main Avenue is Passaic is getting a new look. Photo Credit: Contributed

Kentucky Fried Chicken in Passaic will soon be rocking a new look.

The Main Avenue location is one of 200 in the U.S. included in a $40 million revamp effort, the company said.

The new KFC restaurant design places Colonel Sanders’ iconic image front and center.

The prominence of Colonel Sanders -- a well-known personality throughout the U.S. for his finger lickin' good fried chicken, biscuits, and tasty sides -- goes hand-in-hand with KFC's recent efforts to refocus customers' attention on the Colonel.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

The restaurant's remodeled exterior features sharp graphics in red and white to evoke the Colonel's memorable white suit while alluding to striped tents, suggesting his remarkable instinct for showmanship.

The interior includes family-style seating called the "Colonel’s table," and a photo wall showcasing the Colonel’s legacy as one of the South’s original “celebrity chefs”.

The remodel construction began this week.

The drive-thru will remain open throughout the entire remodel process. Grand re-opening is set for mid-November.

KFC, 780 Main Ave., Passaic, NJ

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.