Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man, 70, Brawls With Police, Customers At Two Wawa Stores Over Not Wearing Mask
Business

Passaic County Eateries Named To List Of Best Bakeries In New Jersey

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Liv Breads in Millburn serves all types of sweet and savory breads as well as cookies, cakes, pastries and gluten-free options.
Liv Breads in Millburn serves all types of sweet and savory breads as well as cookies, cakes, pastries and gluten-free options. Photo Credit: Liv Breads via Facebook

Several bakeries across New Jersey were named to a list of the state’s best compiled by NJMonthly .

Some bakeries listed have closed or changed their hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ones that remain open have taken extra measures to keep customers safe and minimize contamination risks.

Here are the North Jersey bakeries that made the list:

Click here for NJMonthly’s full list of best New Jersey bakeries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.