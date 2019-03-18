Parsippany, Westwood Payless Stores To Shutter In March

Payless Shoesource will begin closing 2,600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico this month after filing for bankruptcy in February.

All of the source will be shuttered by late May. Below are the New Jersey stores to go in March.

Atlantic City: Baltic Avenue

Brick: Brick Boulevard

Carteret: Roosevelt Avenue

Freehold: Route 9

Jersey City: Mall Drive West

Jersey City: Central Avenue

Linden: West Edgar Road

Parsippany: Route 46

Perth Amboy: Smith Street

Plainfield: East Front Street

Trenton: S Clinton Street

Wall Township: Highway 35 #3

Westwood: Broadway

Woodbridge: Woodbridge Center Drive

Liquidation sales are underway.

