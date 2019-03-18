Parsippany, Westwood Payless Stores To Shutter In March

Payless Shoesource will begin closing 2,600 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico this month after filing for bankruptcy in February.
All of the source will be shuttered by late May. Below are the New Jersey stores to go in March.
- Atlantic City: Baltic Avenue
- Brick: Brick Boulevard
- Carteret: Roosevelt Avenue
- Freehold: Route 9
- Jersey City: Mall Drive West
- Jersey City: Central Avenue
- Linden: West Edgar Road
- Parsippany: Route 46
- Perth Amboy: Smith Street
- Plainfield: East Front Street
- Trenton: S Clinton Street
- Wall Township: Highway 35 #3
- Westwood: Broadway
- Woodbridge: Woodbridge Center Drive
Liquidation sales are underway.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.