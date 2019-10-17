Paramus Houlihan's Facelift Includes New $5 Happy Hour Menu

Houlihan's in Paramus is sporting a fresh look.

The revitalized Route 4 bar and grill features an updated interior, exterior and menu.

“Our goal with this refresh was ensuring our overall experience feels updated for our guests, while at the same time delivering excellence at all touch-points," said Bill Leibengood, chief marketing officer for Houlihan's Restaurant Inc.

The new happy hour includes a variety of the restaurant's most popular cocktails for $5 during Happy Hour.

Those include the 16-ounce Long Island Iced Tea, all of the Mules, mojitos and the Signature Margarita.

The Happy Hour food menu is also studded with items $5 a pop, including a full-sized cheeseburger, Houlihan's Famous 'Shrooms and more.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close; and Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. to close in the bar, lounge and patio.

The music also got a facelift to be a bit more current, upbeat, and set a new tone for the restaurant which aligns with the new décor and uniforms, officials said in a press release.

The menu also got a revamp to include seasonal and vegetarian options.

A few of the new culinary creations that will have a permanent place on the menu include the Sedona Shrimp Pasta, Seared Salmon Pesto and Turkey Club.

