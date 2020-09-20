Paramus Burger Joint 'The Fireplace' Reopening This Week

The Fireplace in Paramus will reopen this week after nearly two months of being closed.

The Route 17 burger icon is holding a reopening Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The restaurant closed temporarily in early July due to COVID-19.

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service, curbside pickup, as well as indoor and outdoor dining.

We will be re-opening Tuesday Sept 22 at 11:30 am with drive-thru, curbside pickup, indoor and outdoor dining. Help us... Posted by The Fireplace on Saturday, September 19, 2020

"The Fireplace" is urging customers to download their app for iPhone or Android from Apple Store or Google Play Store. Text TFIREPLACE to 33733 to download the app.

"Unfortunately we will not be able to take phone orders and cash will only be accepted at the front counter," the restaurant said.

"We look forward to serving you and providing a safe experience. See you soon and support ALL your local restaurants!!!"

The Fireplace, 718 Route 17 N., Paramus, 11:30 a.m.t o 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

