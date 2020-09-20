Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paramus Burger Joint 'The Fireplace' Reopening This Week

Cecilia Levine
The Fireplace, Route 17 north, Paramus
The Fireplace, Route 17 north, Paramus Photo Credit: The Fireplace

The Fireplace in Paramus will reopen this week after nearly two months of being closed.

The Route 17 burger icon is holding a reopening Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

The restaurant closed temporarily in early July due to COVID-19.

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service, curbside pickup, as well as indoor and outdoor dining.

"The Fireplace" is urging customers to download their app for iPhone or Android from Apple Store or Google Play Store. Text TFIREPLACE to 33733 to download the app. 

"Unfortunately we will not be able to take phone orders and cash will only be accepted at the front counter," the restaurant said.

"We look forward to serving you and providing a safe experience. See you soon and support ALL your local restaurants!!!"

The Fireplace, 718 Route 17 N., Paramus, 11:30 a.m.t o 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

