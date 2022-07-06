PA Man Burglarized 6 Morris County Businesses In 3 Months, Prosecutor Says

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars on allegations that he burglarized half a dozen Morris County businesses — including a retail and convenience store, restaurant, and three gas stations — over the course of three months, authorities announced.

Kenneth K. Cook, 48, was charged with various counts of theft, burglary, criminal mischief, and conspiracy, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, June 7.

Cook, of Allentown, is accused of smashing a glass door and stealing up to 80 cigarette packs from a store in Randolph on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

He also stole several cigarette cartons, scratch-off lottery tickets, and cash from a Succasunna gas station the same day before smashing a glass door and stealing cash from a Florham Park restaurant two weeks later, authorities said.

The same day, detectives say Cook took cartons of cigarettes and cigars, as well as lottery tickets and cash, from a Florham Park convenience store.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Cook is accused of yet again smashing the glass door of a Randolph gas station before stealing a safe, cigarette cartons, vape merchandise, and cash.

Finally, Cook is alleged to have smashed the door of a Dover gas station before stealing cash, scratch-off lottery tickets, and cigarette cartons on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Investigators say Cook used a large sack and was seen in several surveillance videos fleeing several of the burglary scenes.

Cook was arrested on Monday, June 6 and was being detained at the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing regarding similar charges, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8.

Agencies assisting with Cook’s investigation include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence/Homeland Security/Auto Theft Task Force Unit, Randolph Township Police Department, the Roxbury Township Police Department, the Florham Park Police Department, the Dover Police Department, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

