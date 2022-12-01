Owner Of Popular NJ Hair Salon Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Employee: Prosecutor

The 42-year-old owner of a popular New Jersey hair studio was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage employee, authorities announced.

Joseph Guzman, who owns Joseph Vincent’s Salon in Mount Olive, sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.

Guzman was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and charged with second-degree sexual assault of a victim between 16 and 18 years old where the defendant had supervisory power over the victim, child endangerment, and four counts of criminal sexual contact.

After a detention hearing on Monday, Guzman was released from custody under pre-trial monitoring, which includes no unsupervised contact with minors, officials said.

The investigation was handled by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Mount Olive Police Department.

Joseph Vincent's Hair Studio did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for comment.

