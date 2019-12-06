Owner Of New Lyndhurst Eatery 'Mr. Geez' Started At Meadowlands Sports Complex 40 Years Ago

Mr. Geez -- a family-run restaurant -- recently opened in Lyndhurst.

The Schuyler Avenue joint was launched in the fall by Steve Goodman, also known as "Mr. G," who helms the operation with help from his wife, Debbie, and son, Michael.

Everything is made from scratch at Mr. Geez, including breakfast platters (pancakes, omelets, waffles, French toast, muffins), paninis, soups, gourmet burgers, and more -- click here for the menu.

With nearly four decades in the hospitality business, Goodman got his start at the Meadowlands Sports Complex, where he spent 15 years overseeing concessions, catering jobs and restaurants, the Mr. Geez website says.

Mr. Geez, 500 Schuyler Ave., Lyndhurst

He went on to become general manager of Frank Pombo's Bethwood for 25 years, before opening an eatery of his own.

Goodman hopes Mr. Geez will become a neighborhood gathering spot.

"You might find yourself starting your busy day off here with a great cup of coffee and the Pina Colada French Toast, just to wind up back here for lunch enjoying a Gourmet Smoke House Burger or freshly chopped Chef Salad," the website says.

"The varied menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options."

Teriyaki Glaze Chicken Wings

Pina colada French toast

