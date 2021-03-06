OpenTable Says These 22 Restaurants Define New Jersey Dining

Garden State dining comes in many different forms: from quaint and cozy diners to bustling bistros, the state’s culinary landscape truly has something for everyone.

A total of 22 eateries made OpenTable’s new list of the “restaurants that define New Jersey dining.”

Scroll down to view the full list, which is divided into sections for North, Central and South Jersey.

North Jersey:

The Saddle River Inn, Saddle River

Hunan Taste, Danville/Montclair

La Isla, Hoboken

Mesob, Montclair

Felina, Ridgewood

Forno’s of Spain, Newark

Mehndi, Morristown

Serenade, Chatham

Jockey Hollow, Morristown

Razza, Jersey City

Central Jersey

Lambertville Station, Lambertville

The Frog & The Peach, New Brunswick

Delta’s, New Brunswick

Mistral, Princeton

Semolina, Red Bank

Jersey Shore/South Jersey:

Grand Tavern, Neptune

La Cita, Cherry Hill

Setaara, Atlantic City

Peter Shields Inn, Cape May

Capriccio, Atlantic City

Deauville Inn, Strathmere

Tre Famiglia, Haddonfield

Click here for the full list.

