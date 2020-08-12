Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Shots Followed Fender-Bender Outside Teaneck Club During Rapper’s Birthday Bash
Business

Only 4 Ruby Tuesday Restaurants Left Standing In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ruby Tuesday has closed its Toms River location
Ruby Tuesday has closed its Toms River location Photo Credit: Google Maps

New Jersey is home to only four Ruby Tuesday restaurants after a pair recently closed.

The two that shuttered were located in Toms River and Eatontown, the Asbury Park Press reports.

Those two restaurants were located on Route 37 off Route 9 in Toms River, and at the Monmouth Mall on Route 35 in Eatontown.

The four remaining Ruby Tuesday restaurants are in Elizabeth, Mount Laurel, inside Newark International Airport and Somerset.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.