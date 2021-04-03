Online Electric Bike Shop Launches Brick-And-Mortar Showroom In Morris County

A popular online-based electric bicycle shop will soon join the Morris County brick-and-mortar business landscape.

Naticycle Corp is anticipating a March opening for its Budd Lake showroom on Route 46.

The specialty retailer sells a large selection of electronic bicycles as well as riding gear, bike parts and more.

Store officials are waiting for a Certificate of Occupancy from Mount Olive Township but are planning an opening date of March 19, a representative told Daily Voice.

Visit the website for more information.

Naticycle, 111 US 46 Budd Lake NJ 07828

