Old NJ ShopRite Gets New Digs With Move Into Shuttered K-Mart Store

A ShopRite grocery store will be replacing one of New Jersey's many shuttered K-Mart stores, 42Freeway.com reports.

Laurel Hill's ShopRite will be moving out of its Blackwood-Clementon Road location and into the vacant building less than a mile away in Cherrywood Plaza, the outlet says citing the owners, Zallie-Somerset.

The Laurel Hill store opened as Shop 'N Bag in June 1973, and that K-Mart store closed in 2017.

The new Laurel Hill store and another in Woolwich will be open sometime next year, according to 42Freeway.com

