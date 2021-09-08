Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Business

NYC Style Deli 'Pastrami Grill & Bistro' Opens In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Pastrami Grill & Bistro
Pastrami Grill & Bistro Photo Credit: Pastrami Grill & Bistro Instagram

A New York City-style sandwich spot has opened in Bergen County.

Pastrami Grill & Bistro is located on River Drive in Garfield.

According to its Instagram page, the restaurant offers "premium pastrami steak" that will "have you leaving satisfied."

Pastrami, brisket, corned beef and turkey sandwiches are on the menu for between $10 and $18. Sides include onion rings, fries, pickles, German potato salad and more.

Combos, packages and platters are also on the menu.

Pastrami Grill & Bistro, 83 River Dr., Garfield.

