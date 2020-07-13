Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Business

NYC Coffee Shop Coming To Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
The Hudson Hound will be moving into the space formerly home to Talde.
The Hudson Hound will be moving into the space formerly home to Talde. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A coffee shop with New York City roots will be moving into the space once home to Talde in Jersey City.

The Hudson Hound will be opening at 8 Erie St., JerseyDigs reports. The space opened up in August 2019 when Talde closed.

Hudson Hound opened on Hudson Street in Manhattan nearly two decades ago. The owners expanded, opening Trinity Bar and Restaurant near the World Trade Center four years later.

The restaurant will be open for brunch on weekends, and dinner seven days a week.

No word yet on an opening date.

The Hudson Hound, 8 Erie St., Jersey City

