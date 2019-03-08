Contact Us
NYC Cab Driver Turned 'Falafel King' Expands To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
King of Falafel & Shawarma has been serving mouthwatering Middle Eastern cuisine on the streets of Astoria for the last 17 years.
King of Falafel & Shawarma has been serving mouthwatering Middle Eastern cuisine on the streets of Astoria for the last 17 years. Video Credit: Munchies

Finding good falafel and shawarma was easy for Freddy Zeideia growing up in Palestine.

That proved far more difficult in the 1980s while was working as a New York City cab driver. Zeideia took matters into his own hands in April 2002 and opened Best Falafel & Shawarma .

It wasn't long before Zeideia became the go-to guy for thousands in search of quality Middle Eastern street food.

Zeideia -- who has a truck and restaurant in Queens and cart in Midtown -- will be opening Best Falafel & Shawarma at the Mill Shoppes in Garfield on March 9.

Zeideia came up with his unique oval falafel recipe himself. He makes everything in-house from scratch, dishing up kebabs, meatballs, chicken over rice and more.

Best Falafel and Shawarma, 17 Outwater Lane, Garfield

