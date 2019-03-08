NYC Cab Driver Turned 'Falafel King' Expands To Bergen County

Finding good falafel and shawarma was easy for Freddy Zeideia growing up in Palestine.

That proved far more difficult in the 1980s while was working as a New York City cab driver. Zeideia took matters into his own hands in April 2002 and opened Best Falafel & Shawarma .

It wasn't long before Zeideia became the go-to guy for thousands in search of quality Middle Eastern street food.

Zeideia -- who has a truck and restaurant in Queens and cart in Midtown -- will be opening Best Falafel & Shawarma at the Mill Shoppes in Garfield on March 9.

Zeideia came up with his unique oval falafel recipe himself. He makes everything in-house from scratch, dishing up kebabs, meatballs, chicken over rice and more.

Best Falafel and Shawarma, 17 Outwater Lane, Garfield

