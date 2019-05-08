North Jersey's Gary Wine & Marketplace To Open 5th Store In Napa

A store with North Jersey roots is headed to the West Coast.

Gary's Wine & Marketplace -- which has four locations in New Jersey -- will open a fifth store a space formerly operated by Dean & DeLuca, which closed abruptly last month.

The store is directly across from Louis M. Martini on Highway 29, the very first winery owner Gary Fisch of Morristown ever visited.

Fisch in an interview with Forbes said it only felt right to pay homage to his roots, where he fell in love with wine forty years ago.

Gary Fisch, right, owner of Gary's Wine & Marketplace.

The first Gary's Wine & Marketplace opened in Madison in 1987. Three more would later open in Wayne, Closter and Bernardsville.

Fisch has become well-known for his competitive selection.

The new store will have more than 600 wine labels and 250 spirits, along with beer to fill the space, Forbes reports.

It's set to open in September.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.