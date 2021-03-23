North Jersey Woman Opens Cafe For Deaf After Seeing Hardships Her Parents Faced

A cafe catering to the area's deaf or hard of hearing residents has opened in North Jersey.

"Deafs Delight Cafe" -- the first of its kind for the Tri-State area -- is located at 2 Treat Pl., in Newark.

The joint is owned by Sandra Rivers, who was born to deaf parents. Rivers noted her parents both died in a society that "wasn't built for them."

Opening the cafe is her way of making sure this never happens again, she said.

Rivers put her life savings toward opening the cafe.

But, in 2019, a week before opening day, someone broke in and robbed Deaf's Delight Cafe of everything.

After more than a year of fundraising, the cafe has finally arrived.

The eatery has attracted individuals from deaf communities across the U.S.

All the way from DC Posted by Deaf Delights Cafe on Saturday, March 13, 2021

