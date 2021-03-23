Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah PD: Rockland Dealer, Hotel Companion Busted With Meth, More Thanks To Damaged SUV Mirror
Business

North Jersey Woman Opens Cafe For Deaf After Seeing Hardships Her Parents Faced

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Deafs Delight Cafe
Deafs Delight Cafe Photo Credit: newarkdowntowndistrict/Deafs Delight Cafe

A cafe catering to the area's deaf or hard of hearing residents has opened in North Jersey.

"Deafs Delight Cafe" -- the first of its kind for the Tri-State area -- is located at 2 Treat Pl., in Newark.

The joint is owned by Sandra Rivers, who was born to deaf parents. Rivers noted her parents both died in a society that "wasn't built for them."

Opening the cafe is her way of making sure this never happens again, she said.

Rivers put her life savings toward opening the cafe. 

But, in 2019, a week before opening day, someone broke in and robbed Deaf's Delight Cafe of everything.

After more than a year of fundraising, the cafe has finally arrived.

The eatery has attracted individuals from deaf communities across the U.S.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.