North Jersey Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones."

That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway.

Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state.

"With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus Thai for some food made from the freshest and finest ingredients," the article reads.

"Head Chef Buakaew Nartpranin combines her love for cooking with her passion for providing high-quality food to create the dishes at this establishment. From fried rice and noodles to curries and soups, there are options for everyone."

Nartpranin has more than 20 years of experience cooking at restaurants in New York, Atlanta, New Jersey and Thailand, the restaurant's website says.

Lotus Thai earned 4.3/5 stars on its Google review and 3.5/4 stars on Yelp.

"Local spot and have been several times. It's always slaps for me and my GF," one Yelp user writes. "BYOB with a liquor and wine store across the street. Got take a vegetable Pad Thai, no tofu, mushrooms or eggs...one spicy. It was excellent. Love this spot."

Lotus Thai, 7007 Park Ave., #2, Guttenberg.

