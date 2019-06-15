Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ State Police Chase Ends In Fair Lawn Crash, Foot Pursuit, Arrests
Business

North Jersey Pizzeria Named Among 50 Best Italian Restaurants In U.S.

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Pizza from Razza.
Pizza from Razza. Photo Credit: Razza Instagram

What makes a good Italian restaurant?

For starters, the craftsmanship has to be both classic and creative. The service must be impeccable.

But really, the Daily Meal says, it's the overall experience that leaves customers happy.

The website ranked the 50 best Italian restaurants in the U.S., among them, Razza in Jersey City.

The Grove Street restaurant opened in 2012 by Dan Richer, a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Award. Razza quickly rose to fame -- with help last year from New York Times critic Pete Wells.

"Not only has Richer perfected his crust — it’s crisp from end to end and its inside is soft with a complex flavor — he’s also meticulous about his toppings, which he sources locally," the Daily Meal says.

"The mozzarella on his Bufala pie, for example, comes from water buffalo from Jersey’s Sussex County; he had to wait years for the herd to grow large enough to ensure a steady supply of the notoriously difficult-to-perfect cheese.

"And as for the sauce, Richer told the Times that he waits for the latest vintages of tomatoes from California, New Jersey, and Italy to be canned each January before blind-tasting and grading them all, then blending them like fine wine.

"When assembled, the pizza is damn near perfect."

Razza, 275 Grove St, Jersey City

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.