Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Backhoe Falls On Utility Worker In North Arlington
Business

North Jersey Pizzeria Ah' Pizz Opens Third Location

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pesto pizza from Ah' Pizz.
Pesto pizza from Ah' Pizz. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Popular North Jersey pizzeria Ah' Pizz has opened a third location.

The new digs are located at 334 Route 46 East / Service Road in Wayne.

The pizzeria's flagship store opened in Montclair in 2010, with a goal of bringing Neapolitan pizza to the area.The second opened in Harrison in 2017.

What's so special about the pies?

The dough is made only with finely ground Italian wheat flour, natural Neapolitan yeast, sea salt and water, the restaurant's website explains.

The dough must be kneaded and formed by hand and may be no more than 3 mm thick. The pizza must be baked for less than 90 seconds in a 485 °C (905 °F) stone oven with an oak-wood fire, it says.

Click here to see the new menu at the Wayne location, which in addition to pizza includes sides, sandwiches, antipasti, pasta, calzones and more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.