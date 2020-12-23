North Jersey Pizzeria Ah' Pizz Opens Third Location

Popular North Jersey pizzeria Ah' Pizz has opened a third location.

The new digs are located at 334 Route 46 East / Service Road in Wayne.

The pizzeria's flagship store opened in Montclair in 2010, with a goal of bringing Neapolitan pizza to the area.The second opened in Harrison in 2017.

What's so special about the pies?

The dough is made only with finely ground Italian wheat flour, natural Neapolitan yeast, sea salt and water, the restaurant's website explains.

The dough must be kneaded and formed by hand and may be no more than 3 mm thick. The pizza must be baked for less than 90 seconds in a 485 °C (905 °F) stone oven with an oak-wood fire, it says.

Click here to see the new menu at the Wayne location, which in addition to pizza includes sides, sandwiches, antipasti, pasta, calzones and more.

