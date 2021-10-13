North Jersey Cookie Shop Opens 2 More Stores

A popular North Jersey cookie store is opening two more locations.

The Cookie Connect, headquartered in Bloomfield, is coming to Morristown and Hoboken. It also recently opened a storefront in Ridgewood.

The new locations are:

88 South St., Morristown, coming this fall

305 1st St., Hoboken, opening Oct. 16

The shop is owned by friends Ali Hajihaidari and Andrew Zerquera, who ditched their corporate job search to run a bakery.

The Cookie Connect is known for its stuffed cookies. Flavors include Apple Pie, Fruity Pebbz, NYC Cheescake and more.

The shop also offers a cereal ice cream bar, a cookie cup and 5 pound ice cream sandwich.

