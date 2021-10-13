Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High School In Paterson Locked Down Amid Unconfirmed Reports Of Gunman Seeking Revenge
Business

North Jersey Cookie Shop Opens 2 More Stores

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Cookie Connect
The Cookie Connect Photo Credit: The Cookie Connect Instagram

A popular North Jersey cookie store is opening two more locations.

The Cookie Connect, headquartered in Bloomfield, is coming to Morristown and Hoboken. It also recently opened a storefront in Ridgewood.

The new locations are:

  • 88 South St., Morristown, coming this fall
  • 305 1st St., Hoboken, opening Oct. 16

The shop is owned by friends Ali Hajihaidari and Andrew Zerquera, who ditched their corporate job search to run a bakery.

The Cookie Connect is known for its stuffed cookies. Flavors include Apple Pie, Fruity Pebbz, NYC Cheescake and more.

The shop also offers a cereal ice cream bar, a cookie cup and 5 pound ice cream sandwich.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.