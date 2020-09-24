Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nonna's Pizza On Route 17 Shutters

Cecilia Levine
Nonna's Pizza & Ristorante
Nonna's Pizza & Ristorante Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nonna's Pizza & Ristorante  in Paramus appears to have closed after a decade in business.

The phone line at the Italian restaurant on the southbound side of Route 17 was disconnected when Daily Voice called Thursday morning.

The eatery was listed as "closed" on Yelp, and "temporarily closed" on Google Maps.

Facebook messages to Nonna's page were not returned.

The family-run restaurant has been open since 2010.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on local businesses, it was not immediately clear why Nonna's closed.

