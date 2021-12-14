NJ's First Shake Shack With Drive Thru Coming To Route 17

New Jersey's first drive-thru Shake Shack is set to open in Bergen County, according to multiple news reports.

The burger and shake joint was approved by the Hasbrouck Heights Planning Board on Dec. 1 for the site of the shuttered Mt. Fuji restaurant, which is set to be demolished.

It will take approximately six months for the restaurant to be built, according to TapInto. It will be approximately 2,100 square feet with a 2-lane drive-thru. An official opening date has not been set.

Shake Shack's other Bergen County location is on Route 17 S in Paramus.

Shake Shack, 193 Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights.

