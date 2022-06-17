Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Business

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
River Palm Terrace.
River Palm Terrace. Photo Credit: River Palm Terrace Facebook photo

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey.

The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.

The restaurant, which has a Fair Lawn location, says its focus is "Quality, quality, quality."

"...each steak is dry-aged, hand-selected, and cut by the in-house butcher," Eat This Not That said. Sushi and pasta are also on the menu.

River Palm Terrace, 1416 River Road, Edgewater

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.