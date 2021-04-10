NJ Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Chili In America, Website Says

Nothing beats a hearty bowl of chili, and according to a popular food blog, one New Jersey restaurant offers some of the best in the states.

Arthur’s Tavern in Morris Plains is said to serve the best chili in the Garden State, according to EatThis.com.

Arthur’s Tavern is primarily known for its self-proclaimed “giant” steaks and “overstuffed” sandwiches.

But at $8.95 a bowl, the restaurant’s chili is topped with generous portions of scallions and cheese, making it a warm and delicious appetizer or even a full meal.

The fall favorite can also be piled high atop an order of Arthur's classic nachos.

Click here to view EatThis.com’s list of the best chili in every state.

