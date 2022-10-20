Contact Us
NJ Birthplace Of Moving Motion Picture Now Has Museum, Screening Facility

Cecilia Levine
"Opening Night Gala" held last weekend at the Barrymore Film Center.
"Opening Night Gala" held last weekend at the Barrymore Film Center. Photo Credit: Barrymore Film Center

Hollywood isn't where the motion picture industry got its start — that would be Fort Lee.

And the borough finally has the Barrymore Film Center & Museum to honor that.

The newly-built facility will open Friday, Oct. 21, marking the beginning of unique film programming in the region. It features a 260-seat cinema, film museum and archive — dedicated to the role Fort Lee played as the birthplace of the film industry.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich spearheaded efforts to build the BFC and ensure its success as a film center and museum, but also an economic boost for the region.

Click here for more on the history behind the BFC and here for a schedule of movie screenings to mark the facility's grand opening.

