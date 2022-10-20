NJ Birthplace Of Moving Motion Picture Now Has Museum, Screening Facility

Hollywood isn't where the motion picture industry got its start — that would be Fort Lee.

And the borough finally has the Barrymore Film Center & Museum to honor that.

The newly-built facility will open Friday, Oct. 21, marking the beginning of unique film programming in the region. It features a 260-seat cinema, film museum and archive — dedicated to the role Fort Lee played as the birthplace of the film industry.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich spearheaded efforts to build the BFC and ensure its success as a film center and museum, but also an economic boost for the region.

Click here for more on the history behind the BFC and here for a schedule of movie screenings to mark the facility's grand opening.

