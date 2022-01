Another one bites the dust: ACME Markets will be closing yet another New Jersey store, NJ Advance Media reports.

The Bound Brook Road store in Middlesex will close on Feb. 3, the outlet reports. Calls placed by NJ.com to the store were not answered and a reason for the closure was not provided.

The Morris Plains location -- which had been open for more than 40 years, closed last year.

